Analysts Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FCRD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 752,001 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCRD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.66. 56,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $140.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.