Analysts Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will report $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.02 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31. Masco has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

