Analysts Expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.62. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCII. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

RCII traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. 1,303,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,422. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $67.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

