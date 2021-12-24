Analysts Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.08. 152,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.19. TTEC has a 12-month low of $70.39 and a 12-month high of $113.37.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

