Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE: DDL):

11/19/2021 – Dingdong (Cayman) is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 50,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,613. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.00. Dingdong has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

