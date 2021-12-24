Analyzing Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) & Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO)

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) and Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and Cogent Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altamira Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cogent Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cogent Biosciences has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 192.43%. Given Cogent Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cogent Biosciences is more favorable than Altamira Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altamira Therapeutics and Cogent Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altamira Therapeutics N/A N/A -$8.75 million N/A N/A Cogent Biosciences $7.87 million 44.16 -$74.81 million ($7.31) -1.19

Altamira Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cogent Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Altamira Therapeutics and Cogent Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altamira Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Cogent Biosciences N/A -131.35% -69.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Altamira Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Cogent Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Altamira Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cogent Biosciences beats Altamira Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. The company was founded by Charles Wilson and Dario Campana in March 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

