Analyzing Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) & Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genworth Financial and Midwest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genworth Financial $8.66 billion 0.24 $178.00 million $1.97 2.08 Midwest $10.58 million 5.84 -$12.44 million ($6.80) -2.43

Genworth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genworth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genworth Financial and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genworth Financial 12.06% 5.01% 0.76% Midwest N/A -13.23% -1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Genworth Financial and Midwest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genworth Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50

Midwest has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 323.22%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than Genworth Financial.

Summary

Genworth Financial beats Midwest on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance and selectively provides bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets and helps lenders manage capital and risk. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products as well as service traditional life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment includes the results of non-strategic products which are no longer actively sold but continue to service its existing blocks of business. Its non-strategic products primarily include variable annuity, variable life insurance, institutional, corporate-owned life insurance and other accident and health insurance products. The company was fo

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

