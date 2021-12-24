Analyzing MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -34.97% -11.23% -8.39% MP Materials 40.06% 12.49% 6.87%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Captor Capital and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 2 7 0 2.78

MP Materials has a consensus price target of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.94%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Captor Capital and MP Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A MP Materials $134.31 million 57.07 -$21.83 million $0.67 64.36

Captor Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MP Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MP Materials beats Captor Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Captor Capital Company Profile

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

