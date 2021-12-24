Anchor (ANCT) Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.22 million and $6,129.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anchor has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00042735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

