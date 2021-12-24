Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Trading Down 2.2%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. 760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04.

In related news, insider Aron R. English purchased 13,836 shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,330.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,648 shares of company stock worth $78,393. 89.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANEB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $22,803,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.