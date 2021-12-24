Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Sells £65,000 in Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.72), for a total value of £65,000 ($85,876.60).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.72), for a total value of £107,900 ($142,555.16).

On Thursday, December 16th, Julian Treger sold 115,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.69), for a total value of £147,200 ($194,477.47).

APF opened at GBX 135.46 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 134.41. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 117.80 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £289.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

