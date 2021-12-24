Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 21,973 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Capital International Investors grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after buying an additional 659,126 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 62.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,087 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 231,229 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $5,606,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

