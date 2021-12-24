ANON (ANON) Price Up 67.9% Over Last Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, ANON has traded up 67.9% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $100,448.03 and approximately $11.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001798 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

