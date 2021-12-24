Anritsu (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.49. 5,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 4,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anritsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anritsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.