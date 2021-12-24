Anyswap Price Tops $20.96 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $390.71 million and approximately $29.47 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.96 or 0.00040961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00057537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.90 or 0.07958730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,083.86 or 0.99821321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00054624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00072961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

