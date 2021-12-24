ApeSwap Finance Price Tops $1.05 on Major Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002059 BTC on exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $89.61 million and $2.19 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00056616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.50 or 0.07908631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,097.22 or 0.99989885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00054171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 85,353,565 coins and its circulating supply is 85,148,145 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars.

