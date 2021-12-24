Apollo Currency Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.87 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $56.21 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00234545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00029634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.51 or 0.00495270 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00072863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

