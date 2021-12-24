Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 1.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,134,664 shares of company stock valued at $76,745,156. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

