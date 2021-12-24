AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.0347

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. AppCoins has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007054 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,296,475 coins and its circulating supply is 244,296,474 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

