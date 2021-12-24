Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Appen from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

