Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.23 and a 200-day moving average of $149.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.