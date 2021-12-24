Apron Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.19 Million (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $1.38 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apron Network has traded up 48.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00042564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

APN is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.