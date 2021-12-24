Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Critical Analysis

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

56.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -20.56% -6.93% -6.25% Apyx Medical -34.05% -24.87% -20.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Repro Med Systems and Apyx Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.77%. Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.67%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Apyx Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 5.99 -$1.21 million ($0.10) -32.50 Apyx Medical $27.71 million 16.25 -$11.90 million ($0.42) -31.21

Repro Med Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apyx Medical. Repro Med Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME). The company was founded by Andrew Makrides in 1978 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

