Arbidex Price Reaches $0.0050 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arbidex has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. Arbidex has a total market cap of $118,160.56 and approximately $85,976.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arbidex Profile

ABX is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

