Arcblock Hits Market Cap of $15.57 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $15.57 million and $2.73 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00042735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars.

