Archer Investment Corp Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $824,824,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,462.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,435.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

