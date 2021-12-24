Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.01 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.01 ($0.28). 8,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 81,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The firm has a market cap of £6.11 million and a PE ratio of 5.39.

About Arden Partners (LON:ARDN)

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker for small and mid-cap companies in the United Kingdom. It provides various financial services consisting of corporate advisory, such as nominated adviser and sponsor services, strategic corporate finance advice and strategic reviews, and capital restructurings, as well as services related to takeover codes and new issues; corporate broking and investor relations; equity sales and trading; equity research; and wealth management services.

