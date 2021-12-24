Argon (ARGON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $82,804.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $82,804.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.98 or 0.07920178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,041.23 or 1.00113361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00054909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00071657 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,374,414 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

