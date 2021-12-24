Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $10.43 on Friday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

