Arion 24-Hour Volume Tops $21.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Arion has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $31,091.84 and approximately $21.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00056616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.50 or 0.07908631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,097.22 or 0.99989885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00054171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,210,598 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

