ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Stock Position Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 347,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 192,194 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,768,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6,863.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 76,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 462,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 71,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $41.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

