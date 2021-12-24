ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,851 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $21,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $64.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15.

