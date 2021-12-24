Ark Price Tops $1.35 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. Ark has a market capitalization of $180.57 million and approximately $15.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002643 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 114.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,987,633 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

