Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.82

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.82 and traded as high as $17.34. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 5,442 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 13.0% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

