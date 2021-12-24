ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Trading 1.3% Higher

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 247,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 557,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $344,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $426,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 3,246.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.