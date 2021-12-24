Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys 37,067 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,067 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 194.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 168,684 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 82,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

