Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0565 on Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $665,483.81 and $2,564.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,814.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.85 or 0.07970519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00317940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.08 or 0.00886015 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00073584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.48 or 0.00398493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.00254980 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,813,127 coins and its circulating supply is 11,768,583 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.