Artfinity (AT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $118,506.91

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Artfinity has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Artfinity has a market cap of $118,506.91 and approximately $2,112.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00042344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

