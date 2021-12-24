Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $22,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,334,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 150,887 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

EBAY stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,173 shares of company stock worth $6,202,690. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

