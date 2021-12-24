Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,064 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 40,598 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $21,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 86,635 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,587,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,181,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

FCX stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.