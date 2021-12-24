Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $18.40 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,573 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

SLB stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

