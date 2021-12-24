Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $20.63 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $20,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total transaction of $2,747,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,474 shares of company stock worth $36,789,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $211.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.29 and its 200 day moving average is $250.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

