Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $22,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $87.68 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of -165.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

