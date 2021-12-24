Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Kellogg worth $18,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 104,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $62.87 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

