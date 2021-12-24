Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $21,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,291,034,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,386,000 after buying an additional 130,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after buying an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,109,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $1,375,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,353 shares of company stock valued at $37,271,300. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Shares of KEYS opened at $201.43 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $205.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

