Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $21,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 15.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Workday by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Workday by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,324 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $278.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,089.79, a P/E/G ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.74. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $551,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $664,151.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

