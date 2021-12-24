Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 16,461 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,461 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Life Storage worth $20,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

Shares of LSI opened at $146.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.96. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.54 and a 12 month high of $148.40.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 121.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.