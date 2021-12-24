Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,795 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $19,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 74.2% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Biogen from $296.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

BIIB opened at $235.41 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.72 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

