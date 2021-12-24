Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,541 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of CyrusOne worth $20,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.73 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

