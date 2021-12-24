AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8,559.95

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,559.95 ($113.09) and traded as high as GBX 8,653 ($114.32). AstraZeneca shares last traded at GBX 8,596 ($113.57), with a volume of 1,483,507 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($138.72) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($138.72) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a £100 ($132.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($118.91) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($120.23) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,674.62 ($127.82).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,700.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,559.95. The company has a market cap of £133.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

